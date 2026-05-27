French Open: Iga Swiatek claims her 110th Grand Slam win

Polish star Iga Swiatek reached the 2026 French Open third round with a straight-set win over Sara Bejlek. Swiatek won the women's singles second round clash 6-2, 6-3 at Philippe-Chatrier Court after over an hour. This marked her 42nd singles win at Roland Garros, a Grand Slam she has won four times. The Polish star now has 110 wins at Majors.

Stats Here are the match stats Swiatek won a total of 65 points and 17 winners in the match. She won two love games. The Polish star had a win percentage of 71 on the first and just 28 on her second. Bejlek converted four of her five break points. The latter had just 24 unforced errors compared to 38 of Swiatek in the match.

Record Swiatek extends her incredible record Since making her Grand Slam main-draw debut in 2019, Swiatek hasn't lost a French Open match before the fourth round. The four-time winner is now 42-3 at Roland Garros. Overall, Swiatek has now raced to a 110-22 record at Grand Slams. She has also won Wimbledon and the US Open. The world number three is yet to win a title this season.

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