Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has expressed his desire to continue playing T20Is for Australia. He has no plans to retire right now and is looking forward to the Olympics and the ICC T20 World Cup in 2028. Despite Australia's early exit from the group stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 and Maxwell's batting slump, he remains determined to keep playing.

Future considerations Maxwell's decision Maxwell, 37, said he hasn't decided on his future due to limited T20 cricket in the coming year. He said there's no need for a formal announcement at the moment and that he will assess his fitness before deciding whether to continue playing. "I think not making a decision around my future was probably based more on what's to come over the next 12 months," Maxwell told reporters on Wednesday.

Olympic aspirations Maxwell eyes Olympics and World Cup Maxwell will be 40 when Australia hosts the 2028 T20 World Cup, with the Los Angeles Olympics a few months earlier. He hopes to be "fit and firing" for these events, but is not setting any deadlines about his future. "I felt like I got better and better throughout the World Cup. I probably judge it on how I'm running around the field and how I'm feeling, probably more so than any statistics regarding wickets and runs," added Maxwell.

Performance assessment Maxwell's stellar numbers despite recent run With Australia exiting the 2026 T20 World Cup group stage, Maxwell recorded scores of 9, 31, and 22. His strike rate was just 110.71. Since October last year, Maxwell has a strike rate of 113.82 in T20s, according to ESPNcricinfo. The right-handed dasher currently has 2,897 runs from 130 T20Is at a strike rate of 154.42 (5 tons). He also has over 10,000 runs (SR: 154.16) and 198 wickets in T20 cricket.

