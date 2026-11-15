Is Arda Guler the next big thing in world football?
What's the story
Arda Guler has moved beyond the category of promising young talent at Real Madrid. The Turkish midfielder is increasingly influencing games through his vision, passing range and ability to create chances from different areas of the pitch. His growing responsibility suggests a major future, although consistency, tactical development and sustained performances at the highest level will determine just how far he can go ultimately.
#1
Exceptional technique and vision
One of Guler's biggest strengths is his technical ability.
The Turkish international possesses excellent close control, allowing him to operate comfortably even when surrounded by opposition players.
His first touch and ability to turn quickly help him escape pressure and create space for himself.
His vision is equally impressive.
Guler can spot attacking opportunities before defenders react, while his precise through balls and long-range passes allow him to unlock compact defensive formations.
#2
Growing influence in Real Madrid's midfield
Guler is gradually developing into more than an attacking midfielder.
His ability to dictate possession, switch play and find teammates between the lines gives Real Madrid another option in the middle of the pitch.
His development has attracted attention from manager Jose Mourinho, who has discussed the possibility of him eventually operating in a deeper midfield position.
Such an evolution could make Guler an even more complete player, allowing him to influence games through both creativity and control.
#3
Confidence, maturity and match-winning potential
Guler's confidence is another reason why he attracts so much attention.
He is willing to attempt ambitious passes, take responsibility during attacking moves and influence matches against difficult opposition.
He has also demonstrated his quality on the international stage with Turkey, including at Euro 2024.
At 21, he still has considerable room to improve physically and tactically. Learning to maintain his influence across different positions and demanding matches will be crucial to his development.
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Conclusion!
The potential is certainly there. Guler has the technical qualities, creativity and confidence required to become a leading midfielder of his generation. However, establishing himself as a consistent first-choice player at Real Madrid and delivering in the biggest matches will be the real test.