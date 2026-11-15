Erling Haaland helps Norway beat Wales 3-1 in Nations League

Antonio Nusa opened the scoring for Norway with a brilliant strike into the bottom left corner.

Substitute Andreas Schjelderup doubled Norway's lead by tapping in a pass from Haaland.

The goal came as Wales struggled to keep up with the pace of the game.

However, David Brooks's sublime chipped finish gave Wales a glimmer of hope for a comeback.

Unfortunately, Haaland's penalty after Connor Roberts fouled Schjelderup in the box dashed their late momentum.