Erling Haaland helps Norway beat Wales 3-1 in Nations League
What's the story
Wales suffered a 3-1 defeat against Norway in Oslo, putting Craig Bellamy's side in danger of being relegated to the second tier of the UEFA Nations League. Despite a promising first half where they created several chances, including three for Daniel James, Wales fell apart after half-time. Erlinga Haaland shone for Norway with a goal and an assist. Here's more.
Match highlights
Here's how the match panned out
Antonio Nusa opened the scoring for Norway with a brilliant strike into the bottom left corner.
Substitute Andreas Schjelderup doubled Norway's lead by tapping in a pass from Haaland.
The goal came as Wales struggled to keep up with the pace of the game.
However, David Brooks's sublime chipped finish gave Wales a glimmer of hope for a comeback.
Unfortunately, Haaland's penalty after Connor Roberts fouled Schjelderup in the box dashed their late momentum.
Relegation risk
Automatic relegation can still be avoided by Wales
Wales's head-to-head record against Norway means they can no longer finish above them, even if they beat group leaders Portugal.
However, automatic relegation can be avoided if they don't end up as one of the two worst teams to finish bottom in tier A.
Currently, Wales sit at three points with other bottom-placed teams in tier A yet to score any points.
Num
Group A 4: A look at the standings
In Group A 4, Portugal top the show with 12 points from 4 matches as they own a 100% win record.
Norway are placed 2nd with six points. Notably, Norway own 2 wins and three defeats from 5 games.
Denmark are next with six points from four games and can leapfrog Norway if they overcome Portugal.
Lastly, Wales are bottom of the pile.
Do you know?
Haaland races to 66 international goals
Haaland has raced to 66 international goals for Norway. He has done so in only 60 appearances. From 12 matches in calendar year 2026, Haaland has 11 goals. In terms of international goals, Haaland has surpassed former Ivory Coast star Didier Drogba.