WT20I Rankings: Harmanpreet Kaur ascends; Deepti Sharma loses top spot

Indian women's team captain, Harmanpreet Kaur , has made a significant jump in the latest ICC Women's T20I Rankings for batters. She has moved up two places to 13th position after her stellar knock in the fifth and final WT20I against Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram on December 30. She slammed 68, leading India to a 15-run win. Therefore, India completed a clean sweep of the five-match series.

Performance impact Harmanpreet's match-winning innings boosts her ranking Harmanpreet's impressive innings of 68 runs off just 43 balls in the final WT20I against Sri Lanka earned her the Player of the Match award. She is now the 13th-ranked WT20I batter with 634 rating points. Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma retained their respective third and sixth positions in the rankings, while Australia's Beth Mooney continued to top. However, Jemimah Rodrigues broke out of the top 10, now placed at 12th position.

Bowling shift Deepti loses top spot in bowling rankings In the latest ICC WT20I Bowling Rankings, India's Deepti Sharma lost her top position to Australia's Annabel Sutherland. Despite a decent performance of 1/28 in the final WT20I, Deepti couldn't retain her spot. Sutherland now leads with 736 rating points, just one ahead of Deepti, who had first reached this position in August last year.