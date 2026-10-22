Harry Brook becomes first English batter with ODI double-century: Stats

Brook smashed a blistering 202 (116), a knock laced with 21 fours and 10 sixes. He fell on the innings' final ball, propelling England to an incredible 429/4 in 50 overs.

Playing his 46th ODI, the England captain raced to 1,737 runs at an average of 41.35. His strike rate has jumped to a staggering 109.86.

Brook now has 12 fifty-plus scores, including four tons.