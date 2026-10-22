Harry Brook becomes first English batter with ODI double-century: Stats
What's the story
Harry Brook led England from the front in the ODI Tri-Series encounter against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi. Brook smashed a resounding double-century after the top order set up a solid platform. Despite the ideal start, England were down to 85/2 in 16 overs. The England captain then added an innings-defining 159-run stand with Joe Root, reaching his ton. With another 185-run stand with Will Jacks, Brook notched up the fastest ODI double-ton.
Numbers
Brook hammers a blistering 202 (116)
Brook smashed a blistering 202 (116), a knock laced with 21 fours and 10 sixes. He fell on the innings' final ball, propelling England to an incredible 429/4 in 50 overs.
Playing his 46th ODI, the England captain raced to 1,737 runs at an average of 41.35. His strike rate has jumped to a staggering 109.86.
Brook now has 12 fifty-plus scores, including four tons.
Information
Brook scripts history
As mentioned, Brook became the first Englishman to record an ODI double-ton. The previous highest individual score for England in the format was 182 by Ben Stokes against New Zealand at The Oval in 2023. Meanwhile, Brook previous highest score in ODIs was 136*.