Harry Kane agrees to new Bayern Munich deal in principle
What's the story
England captain Harry Kane has agreed to a new deal in principle with Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich. The new contract will keep him at the club until summer 2029. The forward has been in sensational form since joining from Tottenham Hotspur in 2023, scoring an incredible 154 goals in just 156 appearances for the German side. As per Sky Sports News, Bayern are now finalizing the paperwork on his contract extension.
Record-breaking feats
Records and achievements
During his time at Bayern, Kane has won two Bundesliga titles.
Last season, he also won the DFB-Pokal and the German Super Cup. He also won another German Super Cup in 2026.
Kane has won the European Golden Shoe twice in the last three years.
Meanwhile, he has also won the Bundesliga Golden Boot in each of his three seasons at Bayern.
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Fastest player to score 100 Bundesliga goals
Notably, Kane is the fastest player to score 100 goals in Bundesliga history, achieving this milestone in just 98 games - 31 games quicker than Dieter Muller, who held the record for nearly half a century.
Goals
101 Bundesliga goals in 99 games
Kane scored a whopping 36 league goals in 32 Bundesliga games in his debut campaign.
He followed it up with another 26 goals from 31 matches in the 2024-25 campaign.
And in the 2025-26 season, he managed a total of 36 goals in just 31 matches.
In the ongoing season, Kane has scored three goals from 5 appearances.
Overall, he has 101 goals from 99 Bundesliga games.
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Kane has been a blockbuster for Bayern
Kane has scored 40-plus goals across competitions in three successive seasons for the Bavarians. He managed 44 goals in his debut season and then followed it up with 41 and 61 goals across the last two seasons. In the 2026-27 season, he owns 8 goals from 9 matches.