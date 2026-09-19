Harry Kane becomes fastest player to score 100 Bundesliga goals
What's the story
Harry Kane has set a new record for the fastest player to score 100 goals in the Bundesliga. The England captain achieved the milestone in just 98 matches, surpassing Dieter Muller's previous record of 129 matches. Kane's double helped Bayern Munich thrash Union Berlin in a stunning seven-goal rout, with Michael Olise scoring a hat-trick and Jamal Musiala and Ismael Saibari also getting on the scoresheet.
Goal details
Kane races to 101 Bundesliga goals
Kane scored his landmark 100th Bundesliga goal from the penalty spot in the 39th minute after Olise was fouled by Tom Rothe.
He then headed in Olise's brilliant cross in the 54th minute for his second of the night and 101st Bundesliga goal.
Since joining Bayern Munich in 2023, Kane has scored an impressive total of 152 goals across all competitions in just 154 appearances.
Match highlights
Bayern Munich run riot in Berlin
Bayern, donning special kits for Oktoberfest, took the lead in the 18th minute through Musiala's stunning long-range strike.
Olise then scored two minutes before half-time.
After some brilliant play from Alphonso Davies, Saibari scored his first goal for Bayern in the 70th minute, while Olise completed his hat-trick with two goals in three minutes to cap off a dominant performance by the defending German champions.
Numbers
Breaking down Kane's goal-scoring returns in Bundesliga
Kane has already bagged 3 Bundesliga top scorer awards in 2023-24,2024-25, and 2025-26.
He scored a whopping 36 league goals in 32 Bundesliga games in his debut campaign.
He followed it up with another 26 goals from 31 matches in the 2024-25 campaign.
And in the 2025-26 season, he managed a total of 36 goals in just 31 matches.
In the ongoing season, Kane has scored three goals from 4 appearances.
Information
Kane has been a blockbuster for Bayern
Kane has scored 40-plus goals across competitions in three successive seasons for the Bavarians. He managed 44 goals in his debut season and then followed it up with 41 and 61 goals across the last two seasons. In the 2026-27 season, he owns six goals from 7 matches.