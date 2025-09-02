Who is Team India's most stylish player? Gautam Gambhir opines 

Ahead of the Asia Cup 2025, Team India's head coach Gautam Gambhir has named Shubman Gill as the 'most stylish' player in the Indian cricket team. The statement came during Gambhir's visit to Arun Jaitley stadium for the Delhi Premier League final. The former cricketer was asked to associate certain words with current Indian players, and he surprised many by not naming Virat Kohli for 'most stylish.'

Player tags Other players Gambhir associated with Gambhir gave unique tags to several Indian players, including Sachin Tendulkar as 'clutch,' Jasprit Bumrah as 'speed,' Nitish Rana as 'golden arm,' and Rahul Dravid as 'Mr. Consistent.' He also called Rishabh Pant the 'most funny' player in the team. However, it was Gill who got the title of 'most stylish,' a title usually associated with Kohli due to his on-field performance and off-field endorsements.

Desi boy Gambhir calls Kohli 'desi boy' Instead of calling Kohli the 'most stylish,' Gambhir gave him a new tag of 'desi boy.' Both Gambhir and Kohli are from Delhi, which makes this association even more special. The former cricketer's choices might spark discussions among fans about who deserves these titles in the Indian cricket team.

Team lineup India begin Asia Cup campaign against UAE The Indian team, led by Suryakumar Yadav with Gill as his deputy, is a strong contender to win the eight-nation Asia Cup 2025. The team's first match will be against UAE followed by an intense clash against arch-rivals Pakistan at Dubai International stadium on September 14. It remains to be seen what playing XI India opts for in this tournament.