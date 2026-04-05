Listing 90-plus scores by Impact Players in IPL history

Delhi Capitals went past Mumbai Indians in Match 8 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season on Saturday. Sameer Rizvi was the star of the show as his 90-run knock completely knocked MI out of the contest at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium. Notably, Rizvi was not a part of DC's initial XI and later came in as the Impact Player. On this note, we list down Impact Players to record 90-plus scores in IPL history.

#3 Sameer Rizvi - 90 vs MI, 2026 Rizvi's stellar performance in the aforementioned game marked the third-highest individual IPL score by an Impact Player. Chasing 163, DC were reeling at 7/2 when the 22-year-old came in at number four. He scored 90 runs off just 51 balls, hitting seven fours and as many sixes in the process. His innings was instrumental in guiding the Capitals(164/4) past their target with nearly two overs to spare.

#2 Jos Buttler - 107* s KKR, 2024 Jos Buttler was the first Impact Player to hammer an IPL hundred. Playing for Rajasthan Royals, the Englishman unleashed his beast mode in a run chase against KKR at Eden Gardens in 2024. Buttler's incredible century helped the Royals chase down a mammoth 224. RR were down to 121/6 before Buttler tormented the KKR bowlers. The opener smashed an unbeaten 107 off 60 balls, a knock laced with 13 fours and six sixes, helping RR prevail in the final over.

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