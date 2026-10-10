Listing the highest successful run chases in Men's T20Is

West Indies were at the receiving end of the highest successful run chase in the T20I format history.

Despite posting 258/5 in the 2023 Centurion affair, South Africa won the game in the 19th over.

South African openers Quinton de Kock and Reeza Hendricks (68 off 26) were berserk at the top as the hosts completed 100 runs within the powerplay.

The former went on to hammer a 44-ball 100. Aiden Markram's 21-ball 38* added the finishing touches.