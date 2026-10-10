Listing the highest successful run chases in Men's T20Is
What's the story
West Indies have achieved the second-highest successful run chase in T20I history, gunning down a massive target of 250 in the second T20I against India. The match took place at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Friday. Despite India's impressive total of 249/5, their highest-ever T20I score against West Indies, the visitors managed to pull off a stunning victory with nine balls to spare. On this note, we look at the highest successful chases in T20Is history.
#1
259 - South Africa vs West Indies, 2023
West Indies were at the receiving end of the highest successful run chase in the T20I format history.
Despite posting 258/5 in the 2023 Centurion affair, South Africa won the game in the 19th over.
South African openers Quinton de Kock and Reeza Hendricks (68 off 26) were berserk at the top as the hosts completed 100 runs within the powerplay.
The former went on to hammer a 44-ball 100. Aiden Markram's 21-ball 38* added the finishing touches.
#2
250 - West Indies vs India, 2026
West Indies's brilliance in the aforementioned Ranchi game takes the second spot on this list.
Captain Shai Hope led from the front, scoring a century off just 45 balls. He hit nine sixes in his knock of 102 runs.
Along with him, Sherfane Rutherford also put up a strong fight against India's bowlers with a sensational 84 off 37 balls.
Romario Shepherd contributed with a quick-fire 34 off just 13 deliveries as West Indies (252/4) reached their target in just 18.3 overs.
#3
244 - Australia vs New Zealand, Auckland, 2018
Australia were the first side to gun down a 240-plus target in T20Is, having accomplished 244 runs in the 2018 Auckland affair against New Zealand.
Skipper David Warner (59) and D'Arcy Short (76) added 121 runs for the first wicket before Glenn Maxwell (31 off 14) and Aaron Finch (36* off 14) went big in the final overs.
The Aussies (245/5) crossed the line with seven balls to spare.