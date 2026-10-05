Hong Kong Sixes: Bhuvneshwar Kumar to lead star-studded Indian team
What's the story
The 2026 Hong Kong Sixes will see a star-studded Indian cricket team, led by experienced pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar. The squad also includes IPL stars Krunal Pandya, Shashank Singh, Rahul Tewatia, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, and T Natarajan. The tournament will be held from October 30 to November 1. This year's edition is the first with JSW Sports as the Commercial Partner.
Tournament format
About the tournament
The Hong Kong Sixes is a unique and fast-paced format with only six players on each side.
This year, eight major cricketing nations and four Associate Members will participate in the tournament.
The matches are high-scoring and centered around aggressive batting, with every player expected to contribute in all departments.
This makes India's line-up particularly interesting for fans worldwide.
Team strategy
India's chances and official's statement
The Indian team is hoping to go further in the competition this year after a close win over Pakistan and subsequent defeats last year.
The squad's mix of international experience, explosive batting, all-round ability, and specialist bowling makes them a strong contender for the title.
"We are very grateful to the Indian cricket authorities for their support," said Anuraag Bhatnagar, Director of Marketing and Commercial, Cricket Hong Kong, China.
Ticket sales
Ticket sales and pricing
Tickets for the 2026 Hong Kong Sixes are now available at HKD 780 for all three days.
The tournament promises an exciting mix of international cricket, big hitting, and high-energy entertainment.
As the event approaches, fans are eagerly anticipating India's star-studded line-up and their performance in this unique format of the game.