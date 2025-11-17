Australia's dominance against England in home Tests: Key stats

The much-anticipated 2025/26 Ashes series between Australia and England will be underway on November 21 Down Under. While Perth will host the opener, the series will move to Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne, and Sydney thereafter. Australia, who have not lost a Test to England at home in over a decade, will be high on confidence. Have a look at their dominant record.

Record Australia have been dominating England The Ashes urn has been with Australia since the 2017/18 edition Down Under, which they won 4-0. England lost the 2021/22 series in Australia by a 4-0 margin. The 2019 and 2023 series in England have been drawn (2-2). Notably, England last won a Test in Australia in January 2011. They were routed 5-0 by the Aussies in the 2013/14 series.

21st century Australia's record against England at home since 2000 Since the start of this century, Australia have hosted England in 30 Tests. The rivalry is lop-sided as Australia have won 23 of those Tests, losing only four. Three Tests ended in a draw. Notably, three of England's wins Down Under came in the 2010/11 Ashes series, which they won by a 3-1 margin. Their only other win came in 2003 (Sydney).

Information Other notable stats Across 361 Tests, Australia have a 112-152 lead over England in their Test rivalry (Draws: 97). Australia have won 99 of their 185 Tests against England on home soil, losing 57 and drawing 29.

Do you know? Three series sweeps, all by Australia There have been only three instances of a series sweep in the Ashes, each of them by Australia against England (all in Australia). Two of those happened in the 21st century (2006/07 and 2013/14), while one is from the 1920/21 series.