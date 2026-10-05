How MS Dhoni's India scripted history on 2008/09 NZ tour
What's the story
India are set to embark on a historic tour of New Zealand, featuring five T20Is, five ODIs and two Tests. It will be one of the longest tours in New Zealand cricket history. While India gear up for another demanding assignment, have a look at the record MS Dhoni's side scripted on its 2008/09 New Zealand tour.
Triumph
Triumph after setback
India reached New Zealand in February 2009 and initially endured a setback, losing both T20Is.
The Men in Blue won the ODI series opener in Napier by 53 runs before the second game was washed out. Securing victories in Christchurch and Hamilton, India took an unassailable 3-0 lead.
The hosts eventually won the final ODI in Auckland, but India had already made history.
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India's first ODI series win in NZ
It is worth noting that India secured their first-ever bilateral ODI series victory on New Zealand soil. It was also a landmark moment for Dhoni, who became the first Indian captain to do so.
Tests
India end Test win drought in NZ
India went one step further in the Test series, winning the opener in Hamilton by 10 wickets. This marked their first Test victory in New Zealand since 1976.
Tendulkar's 160 and a six-fer from Harbhajan Singh bolstered India in the match.
The second Test in Napier saw the best of Gautam Gambhir, who saved India from defeat. India had received a follow-on after perishing for 305 in response to NZ's 619/9.
In the second innings, Gambhir batted for nearly 11 hours, facing 436 balls for his 137. He helped India seal a famous draw.
History
History for Team India
Gambhir smashed a fine 167 in the final Test as well, which helped India set NZ a 617-run target.
NZ were 281/8 before rain enforced a draw. However, India won the three-match series 1-0.
This marked India's first Test series win in NZ since their 1967/68 tour.
Gambhir smashed 445 runs at 445 at 89.00 in the three-Test series, while Harbhajan Singh finished the tour with 21 wickets.