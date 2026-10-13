Shubman Gill named ICC Men's Player of the Month (September)

In the first ODI on September 27, Gill scored a defiant 110 (108), helping India chase down West Indies's total of 295/7.

Three days later, he powered India's successful chase of 406 runs in just over 43 overs with an unbeaten double-century (223 off just 133 balls).

It was the fastest double-century in ODI history and also the highest individual score in a successful ODI chase.