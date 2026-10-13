Shubman Gill named ICC Men's Player of the Month (September)
What's the story
India's Test and ODI skipper, Shubman Gill, has been named the ICC Men's Player of the Month for September 2026. He beat out stiff competition from compatriot Abhishek Sharma and Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza to clinch his fifth such award. The recognition comes after Gill's incredible performance in India's first two ODIs against West Indies, where he scored a century and an unbeaten double-century.
Match details
Back-to-back ODI tons
In the first ODI on September 27, Gill scored a defiant 110 (108), helping India chase down West Indies's total of 295/7.
Three days later, he powered India's successful chase of 406 runs in just over 43 overs with an unbeaten double-century (223 off just 133 balls).
It was the fastest double-century in ODI history and also the highest individual score in a successful ODI chase.
Information
Other significant feats of Gill
As per Cricinfo, Gill recorded the highest individual score in a List A chase. He also has the highest individual ODI score by a captain, bettering Virender Sehwag's 219. He became the second player with multiple ODI double-tons.
Award response
Grateful to the panel for this honor, says Gill
India won the three-match series against West Indies 2-1 after losing the third ODI on October 3.
Reacting to his latest achievement, Gill said he was "grateful" to the panel for the honor.
He expressed satisfaction at scoring runs and being part of successful run chases in front of home fans.
The Indian captain also spoke about how ODI cricket has changed over time and the importance of adapting quickly.
Upcoming challenges
World Cup is around the corner, says Gill
Gill also spoke about the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup in southern Africa next year, saying they are determined to keep raising their standards.
He emphasized building a strong, balanced team capable of meeting future challenges.
This award marks another feather in Gill's cap as he continues to make his mark on the international cricket scene.
Award
About the monthly award
Every month, the ICC acknowledges standout performances by nominating three players each in the men's and women's categories. Eventually, one of them is picked as the winner for that particular month.
The cricket board has been handing out these monthly awards since the start of 2021.
Renowned journalists and former cricketers form the voting panel. Meanwhile, the public has 10% voting rights.