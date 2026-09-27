Shubman Gill records his 10th hundred in ODI cricket: Stats
What's the story
Indian skipper Shubman Gill brought up a fine hundred versus West Indies in the 1st ODI at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram. Chasing 296 runs, Gill and Rohit Sharma put on a solid 74-run opening stand. Virat Kohli joined Gill next and the two bossed the show, stitching a 151-run stand for the 2nd wicket. Gill fell for a knock of 110 off 108 balls.
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A 96-ball hundred for Gill
Rohit and Gill's 74-run stand set the platform for India to ace the chase. After Rohit's dismissal in the 12th over, Kohli joined Gill as the latter completed his fifty. Gill then raced to a 96-ball hundred in the 31st over. His 110 was laced with 13 fours and a six.
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7th ODI hundred on home soil for Gill
Gill has now recorded his 10th hundred in ODIs (50s: 20).
Gill is closing in on the 3,500-run mark (3,489). Across 68 matches, he averages 61.21.
As per Cricinfo, Gill clocked his maiden ODI ton against West Indies (50s: 3) and averages 73.5.
7 of Gill's 10 ODI tons have come at home. Gill owns 1,978 runs at 68.2. He also has 11 fifties.
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16th ton in List A cricket
Gill has clocked his 16th ton in List A cricket. From 124 matches (122 innings), Gill owns over 5,764 runs at 54.37. Besides his 16 centuries, he also has 31 fifties under his belt.
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Highest run-scorer in ODIs this year
Gill (671 runs) is now the top run-getter in 2026 calendar year (ODIs). He owns 2 hundreds and five fifties from 10 matches (9 innings). His average reads 95.85. He surpassed Joe Root of England, who owns 573 runs from 9 matches at 114.60.