Shubman Gill records his 10th hundred in ODI cricket: Stats

Gill has now recorded his 10th hundred in ODIs (50s: 20).

Gill is closing in on the 3,500-run mark (3,489). Across 68 matches, he averages 61.21.

As per Cricinfo, Gill clocked his maiden ODI ton against West Indies (50s: 3) and averages 73.5.

7 of Gill's 10 ODI tons have come at home. Gill owns 1,978 runs at 68.2. He also has 11 fifties.