Shubman Gill slams his 2nd double-century in ODI cricket: Stats
What's the story
Indian skipper Shubman Gill has slammed a solid double-hundred in the 2nd ODI versus West Indies on Wednesday. Chasing a target of 406 runs at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati, Gill completed his century off just 62 balls in the 21st over. He then completed a 117-ball 200. Notably, Gill and Rohit Sharma set a fine platform with a majestic 255-run stand on offer.
Information
Gill is going strong and long
Gill, who hit a match-winning 110 in the 1st ODI versus West Indies, has aced the chase alongside Rohit. He has been in fine form and a 2nd successive hundred of the series highlights his prowess. Notably, he converted his century into a double.
Runs
Gill surpasses 3,500 ODI runs, including 2,000 at home
Gill recorded his 11th hundred in ODIs (50s: 20).
During the course of knock, Gill also surpassed the 3,500-run mark.
Across 69 matches, he averages 61-plus.
As per Cricinfo, Gill clocked his 2nd ODI ton against West Indies (50s: 3) and averages over 73.
Meanwhile, 8 of Gill's 11 ODI tons have come at home. Gill also surpassed 2,000 home ODI runs (50s: 11).
Do you know?
3 successive ODI hundreds in India
Gill clocked his 3rd successive ODI hundred on home soil. As per Cricbuzz, Gill joined AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli to hit three-plus successive ODI hundreds in India. De Villiers hit four in 2010-11 whereas Kohli also hit 4 in 2017-18.
Records
3rd-fastest to 11 ODI tons
Gill is now the third-fastest to 11 ODI hundreds in terms of innings taken (68).
Fewest innings to 11 ODI 100s
64 Hashim Amla
65 Quinton de Kock
68 Shubman Gill
71 Babar Azam
Meanwhile, the previous best record by an Indian batter was held by Kohli, who took 82 innings.
Record (2)
Joint fourth-fastest century for India (by balls)
Gill has also recorded the joint fourth-fastest ODI century for India (by balls).
Fastest ODI 100s for India (by balls)
52 Virat Kohli vs Australia, Jaipur 2013
60 Virender Sehwag vs New Zealand, Hamilton 2009
61 Virat Kohli Kohli vs Australia, Nagpur 2013
62 KL Rahul vs Netherlands, Bengaluru 2023
62 Shubman Gill vs West Indies, Guwahati 2026
Record (3)
Fastest double-hundred in ODIs
Gill has slammed the fastest ODI double-hundred (by balls). He broke Ishan Kishan's record (126 balls).
Fastest ODI 200s (by balls)
117 S Gill vs WI, Guwahati 2026
126 Ishan Kishan vs Bangladesh, Chattogram 2022
128 Glenn Maxwell vs Afghanistan, Wankhede 2023
136 Pathum Nissanka vs Afghanistan, Pallekele 2024
138 Chris Gayle vs Zimbabwe, Canberra 2015