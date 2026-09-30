Shubman Gill slams his 2nd double-century in ODI cricket: Stats

Gill recorded his 11th hundred in ODIs (50s: 20).

During the course of knock, Gill also surpassed the 3,500-run mark.

Across 69 matches, he averages 61-plus.

As per Cricinfo, Gill clocked his 2nd ODI ton against West Indies (50s: 3) and averages over 73.

Meanwhile, 8 of Gill's 11 ODI tons have come at home. Gill also surpassed 2,000 home ODI runs (50s: 11).