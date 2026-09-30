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Home / News / Sports News / Shubman Gill slams his 2nd double-century in ODI cricket: Stats
Shubman Gill slams his 2nd double-century in ODI cricket: Stats
Gill has now recorded his 11th hundred in ODIs (Image Source: X/@BCCI)

Shubman Gill slams his 2nd double-century in ODI cricket: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha
Sep 30, 2026
09:51 pm
What's the story

Indian skipper Shubman Gill has slammed a solid double-hundred in the 2nd ODI versus West Indies on Wednesday. Chasing a target of 406 runs at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati, Gill completed his century off just 62 balls in the 21st over. He then completed a 117-ball 200. Notably, Gill and Rohit Sharma set a fine platform with a majestic 255-run stand on offer.

Information

Gill is going strong and long

Gill, who hit a match-winning 110 in the 1st ODI versus West Indies, has aced the chase alongside Rohit. He has been in fine form and a 2nd successive hundred of the series highlights his prowess. Notably, he converted his century into a double.

Runs

Gill surpasses 3,500 ODI runs, including 2,000 at home

Gill recorded his 11th hundred in ODIs (50s: 20).

During the course of knock, Gill also surpassed the 3,500-run mark.

Across 69 matches, he averages 61-plus.

As per Cricinfo, Gill clocked his 2nd ODI ton against West Indies (50s: 3) and averages over 73.

Meanwhile, 8 of Gill's 11 ODI tons have come at home. Gill also surpassed 2,000 home ODI runs (50s: 11).

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Do you know?

3 successive ODI hundreds in India

Gill clocked his 3rd successive ODI hundred on home soil. As per Cricbuzz, Gill joined AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli to hit three-plus successive ODI hundreds in India. De Villiers hit four in 2010-11 whereas Kohli also hit 4 in 2017-18.

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Records

3rd-fastest to 11 ODI tons

Gill is now the third-fastest to 11 ODI hundreds in terms of innings taken (68).

Fewest innings to 11 ODI 100s

64 Hashim Amla

65 Quinton de Kock

68 Shubman Gill

71 Babar Azam

Meanwhile, the previous best record by an Indian batter was held by Kohli, who took 82 innings.

Record (2)

Joint fourth-fastest century for India (by balls)

Gill has also recorded the joint fourth-fastest ODI century for India (by balls).

Fastest ODI 100s for India (by balls)

52 Virat Kohli vs Australia, Jaipur 2013

60 Virender Sehwag vs New Zealand, Hamilton 2009

61 Virat Kohli Kohli vs Australia, Nagpur 2013

62 KL Rahul vs Netherlands, Bengaluru 2023

62 Shubman Gill vs West Indies, Guwahati 2026

Record (3)

Fastest double-hundred in ODIs

Gill has slammed the fastest ODI double-hundred (by balls). He broke Ishan Kishan's record (126 balls).

Fastest ODI 200s (by balls)

117 S Gill vs WI, Guwahati 2026

126 Ishan Kishan vs Bangladesh, Chattogram 2022

128 Glenn Maxwell vs Afghanistan, Wankhede 2023

136 Pathum Nissanka vs Afghanistan, Pallekele 2024

138 Chris Gayle vs Zimbabwe, Canberra 2015

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