T20 World Cup: ICC sets deadline on Bangladesh's participation

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has given the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) until January 21 to decide on its participation in the upcoming T20 World Cup. The deadline was communicated during a meeting in Dhaka on Saturday, ESPNcricinfo reported. The BCB has maintained its desire to play in the tournament but not in India due to security concerns.

Venue proposal BCB proposes Sri Lanka as alternative venue In the recent meeting, the BCB suggested Sri Lanka, a co-host nation, as an alternative venue for their matches. However, the ICC stood firm on its original schedule with Bangladesh placed in Group C and scheduled to play all their matches in Mumbai and Kolkata. The standoff has been going on since the BCB raised concerns on January 4, following the BCCI's directive to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to remove Mustafizur Rahman from their squad.

Withdrawal warning BCB's stance on potential withdrawal Following the BCCI's decision, the BCB wrote to the ICC stating its unwillingness to play World Cup matches in India. The board even warned of a possible withdrawal if their demand wasn't met. The issue was first raised on January 4, and has since been a point of contention between the two boards.

Group swap ICC's response to BCB's group swap request The ICC also rejected the BCB's request to swap groups with Ireland, whose matches are entirely scheduled in Sri Lanka. However, it assured the BCB that there is no security threat to their team in India. An independent security agency's advisory sent to all 20 participating teams has classified the overall threat level in India as medium to high but not a direct threat against any traveling teams.

