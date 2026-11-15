ICC likely to retain current WTC structure until 2031: Details
What's the story
The International Cricket Council (ICC) is likely to stick with the current structure of the World Test Championship (WTC) for two more cycles, until 2031. The decision will be taken at an all-day meeting in Bali on Sunday. Despite some calls for an expanded competition, the board is expected to approve ICC's recommendations to keep it as a nine-team contest for the 2027-29 and 2029-31 cycles.
Ongoing cycle
Ongoing debates about WTC format
The WTC is currently in its fourth cycle, with much debate over the format in recent years.
This includes a proposal for a two-tier league and an expansion to all 12 Full Members in one division.
The latter was proposed by an ICC working group led by former New Zealand batter Roger Twose.
However, doubts remain over whether more teams would bring commercial value to the competition.
Format retention
Chief Executives' Committee meeting discussions
The ICC prefers to retain the current WTC format for now, given its bilateral organization and scheduling by members. The final match is run by the ICC.
This decision was foreshadowed at a Chief Executives's Committee meeting on Saturday, where there were heated discussions over the issue.
Full Members not part of the WTC lamented that their Test development is being stifled without WTC status and called for a promotion-relegation system.
Position uncertainty
Concerns from India, Australia, and England
The positions of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Cricket Australia on this matter remain unclear.
England have played one-off Tests against Zimbabwe and Ireland in recent years.
However, the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is reportedly reluctant to expand due to travel and financial burdens.