Iga Swiatek survives scare to reach Australian Open R16: Stats
What's the story
Polish women's singles tennis star, Iga Swiatek, has reached the Australian Open 2026 fourth round on Saturday. The match held at Margaret Court Arena saw Swiatek survive a scare. She overcame Anna Kalinskaya in three sets. Swiatek made a strong start and claimed the first set 6-1. However, Kalinskaya stunned the Pole next, winning the 2nd 6-1. Swiatek tamed Kalinskaya 6-1 in the 3rd.
Numbers
25-7 win-loss record at AO
Swiatek, who is a six-time Grand Slam winner, is aiming to complete a career Slam by claiming the Australian Open. She has raced to a 25-7 win-loss record at AO. For the sixth time, Swiatek has reached the 4th round or more at AO. She is a two-time semi-finalist here. Overall at Grand Slams, Swiatek is now 107-21 in terms of win-loss record.
Match stats
Here are the match stats
Both players doled out two aces each in the contest. In terms of double faults, Swiatek committed 4 compared to her opponent's two. Swiatek went on to convert 5/11 break points. She owned a 64% win on the 1st serve and 61% win on the 2nd. The number two seed fired 24 winners and made 29 unforced errors. Meanwhile, Kalinskaya made 28 unforced errors.