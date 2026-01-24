LOADING...
Home / News / Sports News / Iga Swiatek survives scare to reach Australian Open R16: Stats
Iga Swiatek survives scare to reach Australian Open R16: Stats
The match held at Margaret Court Arena saw Swiatek survive a scare (Image Source: X/@AustralianOpen)

Iga Swiatek survives scare to reach Australian Open R16: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha
Jan 24, 2026
03:32 pm
What's the story

Polish women's singles tennis star, Iga Swiatek, has reached the Australian Open 2026 fourth round on Saturday. The match held at Margaret Court Arena saw Swiatek survive a scare. She overcame Anna Kalinskaya in three sets. Swiatek made a strong start and claimed the first set 6-1. However, Kalinskaya stunned the Pole next, winning the 2nd 6-1. Swiatek tamed Kalinskaya 6-1 in the 3rd.

Numbers

25-7 win-loss record at AO

Swiatek, who is a six-time Grand Slam winner, is aiming to complete a career Slam by claiming the Australian Open. She has raced to a 25-7 win-loss record at AO. For the sixth time, Swiatek has reached the 4th round or more at AO. She is a two-time semi-finalist here. Overall at Grand Slams, Swiatek is now 107-21 in terms of win-loss record.

Match stats

Here are the match stats

Both players doled out two aces each in the contest. In terms of double faults, Swiatek committed 4 compared to her opponent's two. Swiatek went on to convert 5/11 break points. She owned a 64% win on the 1st serve and 61% win on the 2nd. The number two seed fired 24 winners and made 29 unforced errors. Meanwhile, Kalinskaya made 28 unforced errors.

Advertisement