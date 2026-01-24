Iga Swiatek survives scare to reach Australian Open R16: Stats

Numbers

Swiatek, who is a six-time Grand Slam winner, is aiming to complete a career Slam by claiming the Australian Open. She has raced to a 25-7 win-loss record at AO. For the sixth time, Swiatek has reached the 4th round or more at AO. She is a two-time semi-finalist here. Overall at Grand Slams, Swiatek is now 107-21 in terms of win-loss record.