India's Test squad for 2026/27 New Zealand tour: Key takeaways
What's the story
The Indian men's senior selection committee has named the squad for the two-match Test series in New Zealand. While Shubman Gill continues to lead the side, Rishabh Pant has been picked despite suffering a side strain during the recent Irani Cup. However, the latter's participation is subject to fitness clearance. India will field a full-strength pace attack with Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna. Akash Deep is also back in the mix after shining in the Irani Cup.
Information
India's Test squad
India's Test squad: Shubman Gill (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul (vice-captain), Devdutt Padikkal, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper)*, Dhruv Jurel (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Anshul Kamboj, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Sai Sudharsan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, and Mohammed Siraj.