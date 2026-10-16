India will field a full-strength pace attack

India's Test squad for 2026/27 New Zealand tour: Key takeaways

By Parth Dhall 10:12 pm Oct 16, 202610:12 pm

What's the story

The Indian men's senior selection committee has named the squad for the two-match Test series in New Zealand. While Shubman Gill continues to lead the side, Rishabh Pant has been picked despite suffering a side strain during the recent Irani Cup. However, the latter's participation is subject to fitness clearance. India will field a full-strength pace attack with Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna. Akash Deep is also back in the mix after shining in the Irani Cup.