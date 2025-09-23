Indian women's team fined for slow over-rate in Delhi WODI

The Indian women's cricket team has been fined 10% of their match fee for a slow over-rate during the third and final ODI against Australia. The match, which was played in New Delhi, saw Australia winning by a margin of 43 runs. Both teams put up record performances with stunning centuries from Beth Mooney and Smriti Mandhana.

Penalty details India was found to be 2 overs short India was found to be two overs short of the target, even after accounting for time allowances. The penalty was imposed by G.S. Lakshmi from the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees. According to Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, teams are fined 5% of their match fee for each over bowled late.

Acceptance Harmanpreet Kaur accepted the penalty Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur has accepted the penalty without contesting it. This means there was no formal hearing required for this matter. The fine comes as a reminder of the importance of maintaining over-rates in international cricket, even during high-stakes matches like these. Meanwhile, the Indian team won this series 2-1.