Who is India's most destructive middle-order batter in ODI history?
What's the story
Yuvraj Singh, one of the most prodigious middle-order white-ball batters, will turn 45 this year. Arguably the cleanest striker, Yuvraj helped India win the coveted ICC World Cup after 28 years (in 2011) with his all-round exploits. He also starred in India's 2007 T20 World Cup title win. He is certainly a warrior who bounced back after defeating a deadly cancer.
Career
A look at his career
Yuvraj emerged as an immensely talented middle-order batter in the early 2000s. Under Sourav Ganguly, Yuvraj was heavily backed, which resulted in India's momentous wins overseas.
The former left-handed batter's ability to strike the ball was next to none.
Having debuted in 2000, Yuvraj smashed 8,701 runs from 304 ODIs at an average of 36.55. His tally includes 14 tons and 52 half-centuries.
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Firing across conditions
Yuvraj proved his mettle for India across conditions. In 108 matches at home, he hammered 3,415 runs at an average of 41.64, including seven tons. In away games, the southpaw 3,434 runs at 35.77, including six tons. He also scored 1,852 runs at neutral venues.
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India's acclaimed match-winner
Yuvraj hit his peak as a match-winner between 2002 and 2011. Notably, 11 of his hundreds resulted in India's win in the format, including his career-best 150. The former Indian batter averaged 50.06 in winning causes (6,008 runs in 174 wins).
World Cup
Helping India win World Cup
Yuvraj's best came at the 2011 World Cup, where he ruled the roost with his all-round skills.
Scoring 362 runs at a remarkable average of 90.50 and picking up 15 wickets, the all-rounder helped India win their second ODI World Cup.
The first player with the double of a fifer and a half-century in a World Cup Match, Yuvraj was adjudged the Player of the Tournament.
Do you know?
Yuvraj at No. 4
According to Cricinfo, India won 71 ODIs whenever Yuvraj batted at No. 4. He has the most ODI runs for India in this regard - 2,531 runs at 44.4, including six tons.