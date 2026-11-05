Who is India's most destructive middle-order batter in ODI history?

Yuvraj emerged as an immensely talented middle-order batter in the early 2000s. Under Sourav Ganguly, Yuvraj was heavily backed, which resulted in India's momentous wins overseas.

The former left-handed batter's ability to strike the ball was next to none.

Having debuted in 2000, Yuvraj smashed 8,701 runs from 304 ODIs at an average of 36.55. His tally includes 14 tons and 52 half-centuries.