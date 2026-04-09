India's oldest Test cricketer CD Gopinath passes away at 96

CD Gopinath, who starred in India's first-ever Test win in 1952, has passed away at the age of 96. He was not only India's oldest living Test cricketer but also the second-oldest in the world after Australia's Neil Harvey, according to ESPNcricinfo. The news of his demise was confirmed on Thursday. Gopinath's contribution to Indian cricket is immeasurable, and his legacy will live on through generations of players who followed in his footsteps.

Career highlights Historic debut and early career highlights Gopinath, born on March 1, 1930, played a total of eight Tests and 83 First-Class games for India and Madras, respectively. His Test debut was in 1951 against England at Brabourne Stadium. He made an immediate impact by scoring an unbeaten half-century on his debut, which remains his highest score in international cricket. In the second innings of that match, he added another 42 runs to his name as India drew with England.

Historic match India's 1st Test win The fifth Test of Gopinath's debut series was a historic occasion for Indian cricket as it marked the country's maiden Test win. The match, played on his home ground in Chennai, saw India win by an innings and eight runs, according to ESPNcricinfo. Gopinath contributed with a score of 35 in his only innings during that historic game.

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Legacy A look at his overall numbers Gopinath ended his Test career with 242 runs from 12 innings at 22.00, including a half-century. He also scored 4,259 runs at an average of 42.16 in First-Class cricket (9 tons). In the 1970s, he became the chairman of the national selection committee and later managed Team India during its 1979 tour of England. His contributions to Indian cricket will always be remembered and cherished by fans around the world.

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