What is Team India's record in T20Is at Wankhede Stadium?

The Indian cricket team will open its ICC T20 World Cup 2026 campaign against the USA on February 7. The Group A match which is scheduled for a 7:00pm IST start, will be held at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Defending champions India will be hoping to start on a strong note. Ahead of India's opener, we look at their record at Wankhede.

Record India own a 4-2 win-loss record at the Wankhede As per ESPNcricinfo, India have featured in 6 T20I matches at the Wankhede Stadium. The Men in Blue own six wins and four defeats. After losing their first two matches here - against England in 2012 and West Indies in 2016 - India have gone in to win 4 successive matches. They have beaten the likes of Sri Lanka (twice), West Indies, and England.

Player stats Abhishek Sharma owns a T20I century here at this venue Former T20I stars Virat Kohli (197) and Rohit Sharma (165) own the most runs here. Among active players, Abhishek Sharma has scored 135 runs from a solitary inning. Abhishek and Chris Gayle are the only batters with a century here. Mohammed Shami and Kyle Abbott own the joint-most scalps (5). In the current Indian T20 World Cup squad, Kuldeep Yadav has bagged three scalps.

