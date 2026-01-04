Will BCCI cancel Bangladesh tour amid Mustafizur Rahman's KKR exit?

India's upcoming tour of Bangladesh is likely to be withheld due to security concerns and political instability in the country. This comes after the controversial exit of Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman from the Indian Premier League (IPL) . The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is reportedly not keen on touring Bangladesh at this time, as diplomatic ties between the two countries have deteriorated.

Series details What was the schedule? The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) recently announced a six-match limited-overs series in September, complete with a detailed itinerary. The proposed schedule comprised three ODIs on September 1, 3, and 6, followed by as many T20Is on September 9, 12, and 13. However, the BCCI has not officially confirmed or denied its participation yet.

Ongoing issues Security concerns and Rahman's IPL exit The series was originally scheduled for last year but was postponed indefinitely over security concerns flagged by the Indian board. These concerns still exist, sources told PTI, and the BCCI is unlikely to change its mind. The decision to ask Kolkata Knight Riders to release Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman from their squad further indicates this position.

Unrest impact Political instability in Bangladesh and future implications The Indian board's reluctance comes amid the ongoing political instability in Bangladesh, which has seen continuous unrest and violence for the last six months. The BCB's response to this situation will likely come under scrutiny after Rahman's IPL exit. This also raises concerns over Bangladesh's 2026 ICC T20 World Cup matches scheduled to be held in India.