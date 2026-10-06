'Gautam Gambhir could rotate players in WI T20Is': Morne Morkel

Morkel also stressed the importance of training with seasoned international players for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

He said that spending time in such an environment and learning from their approach to building innings will help him adapt to the highest level of the game.

"We all know the talent of Vaibhav," Morkel said, adding that even if he doesn't get game time, being around experienced players is beneficial for his cricketing growth.