'Gautam Gambhir could rotate players in WI T20Is': Morne Morkel
What's the story
Ahead of the first T20I against West Indies, India's bowling coach Morne Morkel has hinted at possible changes in the team's combination. The match will be played on Wednesday in Lucknow. Morkel said head coach Gautam Gambhir may look to rotate players to give some a much-needed break. He stressed that decisions on the playing XI will be taken by selectors, Gambhir, and captain based on what they believe is best for India's World Cup campaign.
Growth strategy
Sooryavanshi's training with seasoned international players
Morkel also stressed the importance of training with seasoned international players for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.
He said that spending time in such an environment and learning from their approach to building innings will help him adapt to the highest level of the game.
"We all know the talent of Vaibhav," Morkel said, adding that even if he doesn't get game time, being around experienced players is beneficial for his cricketing growth.
Series recap
India's recent form and upcoming T20I series
India recently won a three-match ODI series against West Indies 2-1, despite losing the third and final match in Chandigarh.
The upcoming T20I series will be another opportunity for the team to test its mettle and experiment with new combinations under Gambhir's guidance.
It will be interesting to see if all three - Sanju Samson, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, and Abhishek Sharma - feature in the top order, as was the case at the Asian Games.
Information
Rotation of top order
The rotation policy has been in place since Sooryavanshi made his T20I debut in England. The team management constantly rotated Sooryavanshi and Samson during the England and Zimbabwe tours. While Samson was dropped for the Zimbabwe series, Sooryavanshi was benched for the Afghanistan T20Is.