India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI: Gill elects to bowl

India and New Zealand are up against each other in the third and final ODI at Indore's Holkar Stadium. After India's victory in the first ODI in Vadodara, New Zealand bounced back with a seven-wicket win in Rajkot. The series decider promises to be an exciting contest as both teams look to leave their mark. Meanwhile, Indian skipper Shubman Gill has won the toss in the decider and elected to field.

Pitch report Holkar Stadium: A batting-friendly venue The Holkar Stadium is known for its high-scoring matches, with temperatures hovering between the late 20s and early 30s. The pitch usually favors batsmen, with teams regularly scoring over 300 runs. Spinners are also likely to get some help in the middle overs. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream it on the JioHotstar app/website (1:30pm IST).

Head-to-head record India dominate New Zealand in ODIs Team India has a dominant record against New Zealand in ODIs, winning eight of their last nine encounters. Overall, the two teams have faced each other in 122 ODIs, with India winning 63 and New Zealand 51. One match ended in a tie (NR: 7). The Black Caps have struggled against India on Indian soil, winning just nine out of 41 completed games.

Advertisement

Performers Here are the key performers Shubman Gill has an impressive average of 66.81 against New Zealand in ODI cricket, having hammered 735 runs. Daryl Mitchell's 604 ODI runs against India have come at an average of 67.11. With 1,773 runs at an impressive average of 55.4, Virat Kohli is the second-highest run-scorer against New Zealand in ODIs. Devon Conway averages 42.78 in ODIs in India as his strike rate goes beyond 100 (102.21).

Advertisement

Information Arshdeep gets a game India have made a solitary change to their XI from the last game with left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh coming in for Prashidh Krishna. The Kiwis, meanwhile, have decided to retain their winning combination.