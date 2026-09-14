Women's Asia Cup: India refuse to accept trophy from Naqvi
What's the story
The Indian women's cricket team has returned home empty-handed after winning the Asia Cup. The team defeated Sri Lanka by 72 runs in the final but was denied the trophy. Mohsin Naqvi, chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and current head of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), insisted on presenting the winners' trophy himself at Dubai International Stadium. Here are further details.
Standoff details
Indian team refuses to share stage with Naqvi
The Indian team refused Naqvi's presentation, just like they did last year.
There were behind-the-scenes discussions over the post-match formalities, with the Indian side suggesting that ACC vice-president Khalid Al Zarooni could present the trophy.
However, Naqvi remained adamant and stood on the podium to hand over the runners-up cheque to Sri Lanka instead of presenting India's winners' trophy.
Official stance
BCCI officials did not go up on the dais
BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia and vice-president Rajeev Shukla were present at the ground but did not go up on the dais or share the stage with Naqvi.
They spoke to the Indian contingent on the ground.
A source told Cricbuzz, "Naqvi wanted to present the trophy, but the Indian team said no. So the compromise was to go ahead with the ceremony without the presentation of the winners' trophy."
Coach's remarks
We are the champions, says Indian coach Muzumdar
Indian team's head coach Amol Muzumdar was later asked about the incident.
He said, "That stand has been taken by the BCCI, and we stand by it. For us, this tournament is over. We are the champions."
He reiterated his comments in another question saying, "The stand has been taken by the BCCI, and we are united and standing by it."
Previous incident
Recap of the Men's Asia Cup trophy controversy
The 2025 Men's Asia Cup also witnessed a similar trophy drama.
After India defeated Pakistan in the final held in UAE, there was a delay in the trophy presentation as discussions continued over who would hand over the silverware to the champions.
Eventually, India chose not to accept it from Naqvi, leading to players celebrating their victory without receiving their silverware.