3 Team India players who returned after prolonged absence

Bhuvneshwar last played a T20I in November 2022 before returning to India's squad after nearly four years.

Interestingly, his last international for India came in New Zealand, and he has been picked for the country's 2026 tour.

The pacer, having taken 90 T20I wickets, forced the selectors to reconsider him with his impressive Indian Premier League (IPL) numbers in the last two seasons.