A look at Indian spinners who ruled in the subcontinent

Ravichandran Ashwin's wizardry tops this list.

The off-spinner retired as India's second-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket, with the bulk of his success coming in the subcontinent.

According to Cricinfo, Ashwin claimed 433 wickets from 74 such Tests at an average of 21.76.

Shining with his variations, drift, and control, Ashwin took a record 33 fifers and seven match hauls of 10 wickets.