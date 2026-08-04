A look at Indian spinners who ruled in the subcontinent
What's the story
Spin is set to take centre stage in India's upcoming two-Test series against Sri Lanka. Team India, led by Shubman Gill, is expected to lean heavily on their slow bowlers in familiar subcontinental conditions, though the side last toured Sri Lanka in 2017. Over the years, several Indian spinners have turned such conditions into their biggest strength. Here are a few of them.
#1
Ravichandran Ashwin: 433 wickets
Ravichandran Ashwin's wizardry tops this list.
The off-spinner retired as India's second-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket, with the bulk of his success coming in the subcontinent.
According to Cricinfo, Ashwin claimed 433 wickets from 74 such Tests at an average of 21.76.
Shining with his variations, drift, and control, Ashwin took a record 33 fifers and seven match hauls of 10 wickets.
#2
Anil Kumble: 419 wickets
Anil Kumble is the only other Indian spinner to have taken over 400 Test wickets in the subcontinent.
While Kumble powered India to several Test wins overseas, his prowess was equally threatening at home.
In the subcontinent, the former Indian wrist-spinner took 419 wickets from 82 Tests at an average of 27. He recorded 27 fifers and seven match hauls of 10 wickets.
Do you know?
All 10 wickets in an innings
During the 1999 Delhi Test against Pakistan, Kumble produced one of the greatest performances by claiming all 10 wickets in an innings. He became only the second bowler after England's Jim Laker to achieve the historic feat, finishing with extraordinary figures of 10/74.
#3
Harbhajan Singh: 300 wickets
Former off-spinner Harbhajan Singh follows Kumble in this elite club.
The subcontinent pitches further extended Harbhajan's vicious drift and variations.
In 71 such Tests, the former spinner took 300 wickets at 32.01. This includes 19 fifers and five match hauls of 10 wickets.
In 2001, Harbhajan became the first Indian with a Test hat-trick, which came during the iconic 2001 Kolkata affair against Australia.