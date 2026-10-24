Injured Anrich Nortje ruled out of 3rd Test against Australia
What's the story
Ace South African pacer Anrich Nortje has been ruled out of the third and final Test against Australia due to a 'mild' groin injury. The injury was sustained during the second Test in Gqeberha, where he bowled just 3.3 overs before leaving the field. Despite his early exit, South Africa went on to win by an innings and 31 runs, leveling the series 1-1.
Team composition
South Africa have named an unchanged squad for the decider
Despite Nortje's absence, South Africa have decided to stick with an otherwise unchanged squad for the decider starting October 27.
South Africa squad for 3rd Test vs Australia: Temba Bavuma (c), Marques Ackerman, David Bedingham, Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Gerald Coetzee, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Dane Paterson, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Kyle Verreynne.
Squad changes
Who will replace Nortje?
Nortje's injury paves the way for Corbin Bosch, Gerald Coetzee or Dane Paterson to step in Cape Town, if South Africa opt for a four-man seam attack.
Kyle Verreynne has been retained as the backup wicket-keeper after Ryan Rickelton took over glove duties and moved down the batting order in the second Test.
Venue details
A look at the schedule
The final Test of the series will be played at Newlands from October 27-31.
The match comes as a decider, with both teams having won one match each so far.
The absence of Nortje could affect South Africa's bowling attack, but they remain confident in their squad's ability to perform under pressure and secure a series victory on home soil.
Notably, the series opener marked Nortje's maiden First-Class match in over three years.