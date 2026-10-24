Injured Anrich Nortje ruled out of 3rd Test against Australia

The final Test of the series will be played at Newlands from October 27-31.

The match comes as a decider, with both teams having won one match each so far.

The absence of Nortje could affect South Africa's bowling attack, but they remain confident in their squad's ability to perform under pressure and secure a series victory on home soil.

Notably, the series opener marked Nortje's maiden First-Class match in over three years.