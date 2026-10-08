Anrich Nortje set for his first Test since February 2023
What's the story
Kagiso Rabada, South Africa's leading fast bowler, has been ruled out of the first Test of the three-match series against Australia due to a hamstring injury. The match is set to start at Kingsmead, Durban, on Friday. Rabada's replacement, Anrich Nortje, is set to play his maiden First-Class match in over three years. The latter had been focusing on white-ball cricket.
Career
Norjte returns to Test setup
Injuries and fitness issues have constantly plagued Nortje throughout his career.
His last Test for the Proteas was in February 2023, against the West Indies in Centurion. That was also his last First-Class match.
As of now, the right-arm speedster has taken 70 wickets from 19 Tests at an average of 26.71.
In 67 FC games, he owns 234 wickets at an average of 26.17.
Captain's words
Lungi Ngidi also ruled out
Along with Rabada, Lungi Ngidi has also been ruled out due to a hamstring injury. Simon Harmer replaces Ngidi in the XI.
South African captain Temba Bavuma said, "It wasn't an easy decision," explaining that they took a conservative approach to give Rabada extra days for recovery and get as close as possible to 100% fitness.
Information
South Africa's XI for the 1st Test against Australia
South Africa's XI for the 1st Test against Australia: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, David Bedingham, Temba Bavuma (captain), Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Wiaan Mulder, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj, and Anrich Nortje.