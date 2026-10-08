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Home / News / Sports News / Anrich Nortje set for his first Test since February 2023
Anrich Nortje set for his first Test since February 2023
Nortje last played a Test in February 2023

Anrich Nortje set for his first Test since February 2023

By Parth Dhall
Oct 08, 2026
04:47 pm
What's the story

Kagiso Rabada, South Africa's leading fast bowler, has been ruled out of the first Test of the three-match series against Australia due to a hamstring injury. The match is set to start at Kingsmead, Durban, on Friday. Rabada's replacement, Anrich Nortje, is set to play his maiden First-Class match in over three years. The latter had been focusing on white-ball cricket.

Career

Norjte returns to Test setup

Injuries and fitness issues have constantly plagued Nortje throughout his career.

His last Test for the Proteas was in February 2023, against the West Indies in Centurion. That was also his last First-Class match.

As of now, the right-arm speedster has taken 70 wickets from 19 Tests at an average of 26.71.

In 67 FC games, he owns 234 wickets at an average of 26.17.

Captain's words

Lungi Ngidi also ruled out

Along with Rabada, Lungi Ngidi has also been ruled out due to a hamstring injury. Simon Harmer replaces Ngidi in the XI.

South African captain Temba Bavuma said, "It wasn't an easy decision," explaining that they took a conservative approach to give Rabada extra days for recovery and get as close as possible to 100% fitness.

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Information

South Africa's XI for the 1st Test against Australia

South Africa's XI for the 1st Test against Australia: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, David Bedingham, Temba Bavuma (captain), Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Wiaan Mulder, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj, and Anrich Nortje.

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