IPL 2026: Axar Patel, David Miller help DC beat PBKS

Delhi Capitals (DC) handed Punjab Kings (PBKS) their fourth successive defeat in the ongoing IPL 2026 on May 11. The match at Dharamsala's HPCA Stadium saw the visitors successfully chase 211. Stellar knocks from Axar Patel and David Miller powered the Capitals, who earlier slumped to 74/4. While Axar finally ended his run drought, Miller laid a perfect platform to finish.

Chase Axar rescues DC Arshdeep Singh and Yash Thakur rocked the DC top order in Dharamsala's seamer-friendly conditions. While KL Rahul, Abishek Porel, and Sahil Parakh departed cheaply, Tristan Stubbs's untimely run-out reduced DC to 74/4. Axar and Miller then added a match-defining 64-run stand off just 34 balls. The DC skipper regained his form with some audacious strokes. Axar completed his half-century off 28 balls.

Finish Miller eases out the equation Axar fell to Marcus Stoinis for a 30-ball 56, which left DC reeling at 138/5 in 14 overs. Miller, who saw out Arshdeep's final over, attacked Marco Jansen and Ben Dwarshuis in successive overs. However, Dwarshuis cut short Miller's stay after conceding two successive maximums. Miller's 28-ball 51 had 3 fours and 4 sixes. Ashutosh Sharma and Madhav Tiwari eventually sealed the chase.

Advertisement

Information Axar ends run drought As mentioned, Axar finally snapped his run drought in IPL 2026. Before this match, the DC skipper had 44 runs off 59 balls this season. His scores read 0, 2, 1, 26*, 2, 0, 2, and 11.

Advertisement