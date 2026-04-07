IPL 2026: Here's why DC can dominate GT in Delhi

Delhi Capitals will be up against Gujarat Titans in match number 14 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The game is scheduled for Wednesday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Under Axar Patel's captaincy, DC have had a stellar start to their IPL 2026 campaign, winning both their opening matches. In contrast, the Titans have lost each of their first two games. Here we look at why DC are expected to dominate GT in the upcoming fixture.

Titans's struggle GT have been let down by their middle order GT lost their first match against Punjab Kings by three wickets and then fell to Rajasthan Royals at home by six runs. The Titans have particularly been let down by their middle and lower order, which features Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Glenn Phillips, and Rahul Tewatia. Moreover, their regular skipper, Shubman Gill, missed the last game due to a muscle spasm. GT's misery would continue if he fails to recover for the DC game.

Team dynamics DC are studded with prominent bowlers DC's bowling department is diverse, leaving no room for opposition batters. Lungi Ngidi and Mukesh Kumar have looked lethal with the new ball. The spin duo of Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav can torment GT's struggling middle order. Ngidi and T Natarajan have been their designated death-over bowlers. This all-round bowling attack further makes DC favorites for the upcoming fixture.

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Rizvi Rizvi has made his bat talk Though veterans KL Rahul and Nitish Rana have struggled to get going with the bat, youngster Sameer Rizvi has been the star of DC's batting lineup, scoring fifties in both their games so far. The middle and lower order of the team features proven stars like Axar, Tristan Stubbs, and David Miller. As Rashid Khan has not been in best of forms, the pace quartet of Kagiso Rabada, Ashok Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna must unleash their A-game.

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