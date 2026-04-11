IPL 2026: Here's why LSG can dominate GT

Challenge

Can GT bowlers restrict LSG's batting line-up?

LSG boast one of the most destructive batting lineups in the IPL. While dashers Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, and Rishabh Pant form the team's top three, in-form Indian youngsters Mukul Choudhary and Ayush Badoni bolster the middle and lower order. Owing to the same, LSG have done well despite Nicholas Pooran's poor run. Meanwhile, GT have been let down by their new-ball bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Siraj. Rashid Khan and Prasidh Krishna have done well in the middle overs.