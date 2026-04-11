IPL 2026: Here's why LSG can dominate GT
What's the story
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will take on the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match 19 of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The match will be played at LSG's home ground, the Ekana Stadium, on April 12. While LSG have two wins and a defeat under their belt, GT have won one and lost two. However, here we decode why the LSG are expected to dominate the upcoming game.
Challenge
Can GT bowlers restrict LSG's batting line-up?
LSG boast one of the most destructive batting lineups in the IPL. While dashers Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, and Rishabh Pant form the team's top three, in-form Indian youngsters Mukul Choudhary and Ayush Badoni bolster the middle and lower order. Owing to the same, LSG have done well despite Nicholas Pooran's poor run. Meanwhile, GT have been let down by their new-ball bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Siraj. Rashid Khan and Prasidh Krishna have done well in the middle overs.
LSG bowlers
LSG's pace attack can torment GT
Coming to LSG's bowling attack, Mohammed Shami and Prince Yadav have been sensational with the new ball. They can produce a solid challenge against GT's in-form top three - Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, and Jos Buttler. Meanwhile, the middle order has been Gujarat's Achilles heel. The likes of Glenn Phillips, Shahrukh Khan, and Rahul Tewatia have struggled big time. Owing to the same, spinners Digvesh Singh Rathi and Manimaran Siddharth will back themselves to shine.
Line-ups
Here are the probable XIIs
GT Probable XII: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Ashok Sharma, Prasidh Krishna. LSG Probable XII: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant (wk & c), Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Manimaran Siddharth, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav.