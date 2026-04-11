IPL 2026: Here's why RCB can dominate MI at Wankhede
What's the story
Mumbai Indians will be looking to turn their fortunes around in the ongoing 2026 Indian Premier League, when they take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. After winning their opening game, MI have suffered two defeats on the bounce. On the other hand, RCB have two wins and a defeat under their belt. Here we look at why RCB are expected to dominate the proceedings in the upcoming game.
MI
Batting has been MI's Achilles heel
Despite Rohit Sharma's early success in the tournament, MI's batting has been a major concern. The middle-order trio of Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Hardik Pandya has struggled for consistency. Moreover, RCB's bowling attack has been bolstered by the return of Josh Hazlewood, who forms a strong partnership with veteran Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Spinners Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma can be handy in the middle overs. Owing to the same, RCB bowlers must back themselves to contain MI.
RCB
RCB bolstered by their batter
In contrast, RCB boast an in-form batting lineup with captain Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli, and Devdutt Padikkal all in good form. The team also has hard-hitters like Tim David and Romario Shepherd to finish innings on a high note. As Jasprit Bumrah went wicket-less in his last three outings, MI's bowling attack also looks under the pump. The likes of Trent Boult and Mitchell Santner will have the onus to challenge RCB batters.
LIne-ups
Here are the probable XIIs
MI Probable XII: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Shardul Thakur, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, AM Ghazanfar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah. RCB Probable XII: Virat Kohli, Philip Salt/ Jacob Bethell, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Abhinandan Singh, Josh Hazlewood.