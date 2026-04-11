RCB have two wins and a defeat under their belt (Image source: X/@IPL)

IPL 2026: Here's why RCB can dominate MI at Wankhede

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:09 pm Apr 11, 202602:09 pm

What's the story

Mumbai Indians will be looking to turn their fortunes around in the ongoing 2026 Indian Premier League, when they take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. After winning their opening game, MI have suffered two defeats on the bounce. On the other hand, RCB have two wins and a defeat under their belt. Here we look at why RCB are expected to dominate the proceedings in the upcoming game.