Table-toppers RR have won each of their four games (Image source: X/@IPL)

IPL 2026: Here's why RR can torment SRH in Hyderabad

By Gaurav Tripathi 04:24 pm Apr 12, 202604:24 pm

What's the story

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will face off against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match No. 21 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The clash will take place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on April 13. SRH have struggled this season, claiming just one win from four matches. On the other hand, table-toppers RR have won each of their four games. Here we look at why the Royals are expected to dominate SRH in the upcoming fixture.