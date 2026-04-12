IPL 2026: Here's why RR can torment SRH in Hyderabad
What's the story
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will face off against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match No. 21 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The clash will take place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on April 13. SRH have struggled this season, claiming just one win from four matches. On the other hand, table-toppers RR have won each of their four games. Here we look at why the Royals are expected to dominate SRH in the upcoming fixture.
Team analysis
RR's batting prowess can humble SRH
RR has been on a winning streak with players from all departments contributing to their success. Their batting lineup, led by aggressive openers Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal, has been in explosive form, consistently putting pressure on opposition bowlers. On the other hand, SRH, in Pat Cummins's absence, have struggled with their bowling attack, failing to defend 220 runs in their last outing against Punjab Kings. The pace trio of Eshan Malinga, Harshal Patel, and Jaydev Unadkat have struggled significantly.
SRH batters
SRH would rely on their batters
SRH's best chance to beat RR is to put up a stunning show with the bat. Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen have been their stand-out batters so far. Though Travis Head and Ishan Kishan have also looked in good touch, consistency has been an issue for them. Meanwhile, SRH's destructive top order will have to tackle pacers Jofra Archer and Nandre Burger, who have been sensational with the new ball. Spinner Ravi Bishnoi has also done well.
Line-ups
Here are the probable XIIs
SRH (Probable XII): Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (c & wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Salil Arora, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat. RR (Probable XII): Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Ravi Bishnoi, Brijesh Sharma, Sandeep Sharma.