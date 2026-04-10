IPL 2026, CSK vs DC: Key player matchups

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 18 of IPL 2026. The match will be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday, starting 7:30pm IST. While CSK are yet to win after three games, the Capitals are coming off a one-run defeat to Gujarat Titans. Here are the key player battles that can be on display.

#1 Sanju Samson vs Lungi Ngidi Star batter Sanju Samson is yet to fire for CSK in the IPL. He has been found wanting in the Powerplay with three single-digit scores. The Capitals would also like to cash in, defusing the Samson threat early on. And Lungi Ngidi, who has the right variations, could perfectly do the job. Ngidi has dismissed Samson in their only head-to-head IPL encounter.

#2 Shivam Dube vs Kuldeep Yadav CSK's middle order largely depends on Shivam Dube, who likes to thrash spinners. And DC would be aware of the damage he can inflict. His duel against Kuldeep Yadav will be an exciting spectacle. Although the left-arm wrist-spinner is yet to dismiss Dube in the IPL, he has restricted the left-hander. Dube has managed only five runs off seven balls against Kuldeep.

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