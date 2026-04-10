IPL 2026: Why CSK can open account in DC game 

In pursuit of their first win, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will host Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 18 of the 2026 Indian Premier League. It will be an evening game of the Saturday double-header, starting 7:30pm IST, at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. While CSK remain the only side to get a point, DC are coming off a one-run defeat to Gujarat Titans. However, Dewald Brevis's return could boost the Yellow Army.

Return The return of Dewald Brevis Brevis has recovered from his injury and is set to feature against DC. The Proteas batter, who struck at 180.00 last year, is known to single-handedly turn the tide. Add the firepower of Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, and Shivam Dube, and CSK suddenly have a threatening middle order. It would be a plus if the out-of-form Sanju Samson and Ruturaj Gaikwad give them a good start.

Top order Can CSK make early inroads? Unlike the other sides, DC doesn't boast an explosive top order. Although KL Rahul and Pathum Nissanka have been among the runs, the CSK bowlers can restrict them in the Powerplay. Moreover, their No. 3 Nitish Rana is yet to fire in the tournament. DC's last game saw a dangerous Sameer Rizvi depart for a golden duck. He was knocked over by Rashid Khan. CSK can also use the spin ploy to counter Rizvi.

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Information Akeal Hosein could be a threat There have been calls for including West Indies spinner Akeal Hosein in CSK's line-up. The Caribbean spinner certainly has the ability to unsettle the middle-order batters. At Chepauk, he could even be used in the Powerplay.

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