IPL 2026: These player battles can headline DC-GT clash 

Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match 14 of the IPL 2026 season. The game is set to be held at Arun Jaitley Stadium on April 8. DC come into this match with an unbeaten record, having won both their matches so far. GT, on the other hand, have lost both their games. Here we decode the player battles that can be on display in the upcoming match.

#1 Sameer Rizvi vs Rashid Khan Youngster Sameer Rizvi has been the star of DC's batting lineup, scoring match-winning fifties in each of the first two games. As his strike rate against spin in these games has been 206.89, his battle with talismanic leg-spinner Rashid Khan would be enticing. As per ESPNcricinfo, Rizvi has faced just four deliveries against Rashid in the IPL, hitting sixes in two of them. Meanwhile, Rashid's returns in the ongoing season have been ordinary - 1/39 and 12/29.

#2 KL Rahul vs Mohammed Siraj DC opener KL Rahul has made a terrible start to the season, recording scores of 0 and 1. However, the dasher is a proven IPL star, and his numbers state the same. GT pacer Mohammed Siraj, who is known for his brilliance with the new ball, would want to keep Rahul's bat quiet in the upcoming fixture as well. Notably, Rahul strikes at 170.88 against Siraj in IPL, falling to him just once across nine innings (135 runs).

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