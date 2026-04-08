IPL 2026: Will rain play spoilsport in DC-GT clash?

Delhi Capitals eye their third win in IPL 2026 as they host Gujarat Titans at Arun Jaitley Stadium tonight. The Axar Patel-led side is currently fourth on the points table after winning against Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians, thanks to Sameer Rizvi's stellar performances. However, rain has been a major disruptor this season, with one match already being abandoned and another curtailed due to weather conditions.

Weather forecast Rain during afternoon AccuWeather predicts that while the morning in Delhi will be clear, the afternoon could see an increase in cloud cover with rain and thunderstorms likely between 1pm and 3pm IST. There is a chance of significant showers during this period, which could delay the match or affect pitch conditions. However, there is no rain forecast after 7pm IST when the toss is scheduled.

Match conditions Weather forecast for the evening Delhi will see a warm evening with temperatures between 28°C and 35°C. Humidity levels could make it tough for players, especially in the initial stages of the match. Despite the afternoon rain threat, there's hope for an uninterrupted game. The sun is expected to make a brief appearance between 4pm and 6pm IST, helping to dry conditions, although light showers are still possible during this period.

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Preparation Ground staff will be key to ensure game goes ahead The ground staff will be instrumental in making sure the venue is ready for play after any rain interruptions. They will work tirelessly to ensure that the outfield remains safe and playable for both teams, despite any adverse weather conditions. This is especially important considering how unpredictable Delhi's weather has been lately.

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