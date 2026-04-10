IPL 2026: Will Dewald Brevis be available for DC clash? 

South African middle-order batsman Dewald Brevis is all set to make his first appearance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The right-handed batsman from Johannesburg will be playing for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) against Delhi Capitals on April 11. His inclusion will be a major boost for CSK's middle order, which has struggled in the ongoing season.

Injury setback Brevis set to bolster CSK batting Brevis had suffered an injury during a practice session ahead of CSK's IPL 2026 opener against Rajasthan Royals on March 30. His absence was felt as CSK lost all their first three matches. However, the South African batsman has now been declared fit for CSK's fourth match of the season. Notably, Brevis was sensational for CSK last season, scoring 225 runs in six innings at an impressive strike rate of 180.00. He smashed 17 sixes in these games.

Comeback Dhoni likely to return against KKR Along with Brevis, CSK's MS Dhoni is also on the road to recovery. The former Indian and CSK captain had missed the first three matches of IPL 2026 due to injury. However, he recently underwent a fitness test and is likely to be available for selection in CSK's fifth league match against Kolkata Knight Riders on April 14 at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

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