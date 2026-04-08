Dewald Brevis set for CSK return: Check out comeback date

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are set to be bolstered by the return of Dewald Brevis in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Brevis, who has been out of action with a side strain, has finally hinted at his comeback date. The young cricketer was ruled out of CSK's first three matches due to the injury he sustained during a practice session.

Comeback match Brevis to return on April 11 Speaking at a recent event in Chennai, Brevis said he will return for CSK's next match against Delhi Capitals on April 11. It will be a home game for CSK at MA Chidambaram Stadium. Speaking at the event, the Proteas batter said, "See you guys on the 11th... every match, everywhere we play." Brevis, who made his CSK debut last year, struck at 180.00 in six games.

Coach's optimism Fleming hopeful of Brevis's availability CSK head coach Stephen Fleming also expressed hope that Brevis would be available for the match against DC on April 11. "We hope he is going to be right for the next game," Fleming said during CSK's last match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). "We have five days [before] the next game. We have been conservative, and hopefully, these next five days will go as well as we have planned, and he is ready to go."

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Information Brevis resumes training In a positive development for the Yellow Army, Brevis has been training with the team for their last couple of matches. He was seen getting throwdowns in the side nets before CSK's clash against Punjab Kings at Chepauk.

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