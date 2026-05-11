IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans, Sunrisers Hyderabad eye top spot

Gujarat Titans (GT) will host Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 56 of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL). The clash is set to be held at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 12. Both GT and SRH are in the top three with 14 points each. And the two teams are coming off convincing victories against Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings, respectively.

Game info Pitch report and conditions The surface at Narendra Modi Stadium, among the world's biggest grounds, is usually balanced. The Ahmedabad venue has some help for bowlers. Unlike the other Indian grounds, this one has seen just two 200-plus scores in five games this season. According to AccuWeather, there is a heatwave alert for May 12 in Ahmedabad. It will be a clear night with a temperature of around 30 degrees Celsius.

Form GT, SRH coming off wins The Titans have been in sublime touch, winning their last four games. They are coming off a 77-run win over RR. While skipper Shubman Gill has shown consistency, GT's star-studded bowling attack has been decimating the oppositions. Meanwhile, Pat Cummins's astute captaincy has bolstered the Orange Army. SRH's in-form and dangerous top order helped them smash 235/4 against PBKS. Even with the ball, Cummins would have some plans to counter the Titans.

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Team lineup A look at Probable XIIs GT (Probable XII): Shubman Gill (captain), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wicket-keeper), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia, R Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, and Mohammed Siraj. SRH (Probable XII): Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Smaran Ravichandran, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins (captain), Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, and Sakib Hussain.

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Information What's the head-to-head record? As per ESPNcricinfo, GT have dominated SRH in IPL history. Out of the six matches played between the two teams, GT have won five. SRH won their only match against the Titans in 2022.

Milestones Milestones on offer The dangerous Travis Head is set to feature in his 50th IPL game. He is also closing in on 5,000 T20 runs (4,913). Meanwhile, Shubman Gill requires nine more to complete 200 sixes in T20 cricket. Mohammed Siraj is two shy of completing 200 wickets in the format. And Pat Cummins requires four more wickets to reach the same landmark.