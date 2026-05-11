IPL 2026: Can GT shine against formidable SRH at home?

Match 57 of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) will see Gujarat Titans (GT) take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) . The high-stakes clash is scheduled for May 12 at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Both teams are currently among the top three with equal points. It will be interesting to see if the Orange Army will breach the Ahmedabad fortress.

Team performance GT's four-match winning streak The Titans are on a four-match winning streak, including a recent 77-run victory over Rajasthan Royals. Captain Shubman Gill has been consistent with the bat, while Sai Sudharsan has four 50-plus scores in his last five outings. Even the team's bowling attack has been wreaking havoc on opponents. The likes of Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Siraj have been breathing fire, and Rashid Khan is a certified match-winner. The dangerous bowling unit is expected to batter SRH's dangerous top order.

Numbers Gill's happy hunting ground Gill's incredible batting record at Narendra Modi Stadium will be a psychological advantage. According to ESPNcricinfo, the Indian batter has 1,431 runs from 30 T20s at an average of 55.03 here. His tally includes a strike rate of 166. Notably, four of Gill's six T20 tons have come at this venue. He also has six half-centuries.

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