IPL 2026: MI confirm Hardik Pandya's availability for RR match

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Hardik Pandya is set to return for their upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match against Rajasthan Royals. Bowling coach Paras Mhambrey has confirmed that Hardik is fit and available for the clash scheduled at ACA Stadium, Guwahati. Hardik had missed the last match against Delhi Capitals due to illness but returned to training in Guwahati on Sunday night.

Coach's statement Mhambrey provides update on Hardik Speaking in the pre-match press conference, Mhambrey assured fans of Hardik's fitness ahead of the match against RR, saying, "He will be available. He had a good couple of hours of net sessions yesterday, so he is fit and fine." The coach clarified that Pandya wasn't injured but was unwell, which is why he missed the previous game.

Tactical adjustments MI had to make changes in the playing XI With Hardik missing the last game, MI had to make some changes to their lineup. South African all-rounder Corbin Bosch replaced Trent Boult﻿, while Deepak Chahar was also brought into the side. Mhambrey explained this was purely a tactical decision as Hardik provides both batting and bowling options as an all-rounder. Suryakumar Yadav was MI's stand-in captain for the match.

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