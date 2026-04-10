Mukul Choudhary reveals secret to six-hitting prowess: 'I practice...'

Mukul Choudhary, a promising young cricketer for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), has revealed the secret behind his explosive batting. Choudhary credits his six-hitting prowess to practice and natural strength. He said he practices "hitting 100-150 sixes" every day to develop bat speed. This dedication paid off during LSG's latest match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens, where Choudhary scored a spectacular 54 runs off just 27 balls, leading his team to an unlikely victory.

Inspiration MS Dhoni's influence on Choudhary Choudhary's unique batting style is heavily influenced by MS Dhoni. In the post-match press conference, he said, "I always liked that, and the way Dhoni finished [an innings]. He used to hit a six even off a yorker. If you even hit that kind of a delivery for six, the bowler thinks about doing something different." This was evident in the match against KKR when Choudhary hit Vaibhav Arora for a six in the 17th over with his signature helicopter shot.

Path From SMAT to IPL stardom Choudhary's journey to IPL stardom began with a stellar performance in the 2025/26 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He scored an unbeaten 62 off just 26 balls for Rajasthan against Delhi, hitting 7 sixes and leading his side to victory in a run-chase of 176. His impressive display earned him a ₹2.6 crore deal from LSG and caught the attention of his coach Justin Langer, who believes Choudhary could become "the scariest No. 6 or No. 7 batter in India."

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