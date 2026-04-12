Matheesha Pathirana set to join KKR ahead of CSK clash

Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana is likely to join the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) squad ahead of their clash against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Tuesday, as per Times of India. The move comes as a much-needed boost for KKR's depleted bowling attack. Pathirana has cleared the mandatory fitness test set by the Sri Lanka Cricket Board and is expected to get a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from Sri Lanka Cricket soon.

Impact Pathirana's return crucial for KKR KKR has had a rough start to the season, losing three matches and one ending without a result. The team's death overs have been particularly vulnerable, failing to contain opposition batters. Losses against Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants have highlighted these issues, making Pathirana's return all the more important. The franchise had signed him for ₹18 crore at the auction.

Background Pathirana's injury concerns and past IPL success Pathirana's participation in the tournament was uncertain after he suffered a left-leg injury during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. He had bowled just four deliveries against Australia before leaving the field. The pacer previously played for CSK, taking 47 wickets in 32 matches and contributing to their title win in 2023 (ER: 8.68). His death bowling experience could prove invaluable for KKR's inconsistent bowling unit, especially with injuries to key pacers.

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