IPL 2026: KKR host LSG in pursuit of first win 

Kolkata Knight Riders will host Lucknow Super Giants in Match 15 of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL). The match will be played at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on April 9. After losing two successive games, KKR finally bagged their first point after their match against Punjab Kings was washed out due to rain. Meanwhile, LSG won their last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Match details Eden Gardens pitch report and conditions The Eden Gardens pitch is known to be batting-friendly with a fast outfield. It offers true bounce, making it easier for batters to score runs. While seamers garner early movement, the pitch often slows down later in the game, aiding spinners. With small boundaries and dew as a factor, chasing teams have an advantage here. According to AccuWeather, Kolkata could see a spell of showers in the morning. Meanwhile, the match will likely have cloudy conditions.

Team form Run in IPL 2026 so far KKR have had a disappointing start to IPL 2026, losing their first two games. And their last match against PBKS (home) was washed out. They entered the PBKS match without Varun Chakravarthy (injury) and Sunil Narine (illness). Expect the spin duo to bounce back. Meanwhile, LSG registered their first win of the season by defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad by five wickets. They chased down 157, with Rishabh Pant playing a match-winning knock.

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Team lineup A look at likely XIs KKR (Probable XI): Finn Allen, Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wicket-keeper), Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Navdeep Saini, Vaibhav Arora, and Kartik Tyagi. LSG (Probable X): Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (captain and wicket-keeper), Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Manimaran Siddharth, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Digvesh Singh Rathi, and Prince Yadav. Impact players: Blessing Muzarabani (KKR) and Ayush Badoni (LSG).

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Information A look at head-to-head record According to ESPNcricinfo, LSG have a 4-2 lead over KKR in six head-to-head IPL clashes since 2022. Notably, the Super Giants have beaten KKR in two of their encounters at Eden Gardens.