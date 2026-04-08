IPL 2026: KKR host LSG in pursuit of first win
What's the story
Kolkata Knight Riders will host Lucknow Super Giants in Match 15 of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL). The match will be played at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on April 9. After losing two successive games, KKR finally bagged their first point after their match against Punjab Kings was washed out due to rain. Meanwhile, LSG won their last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Match details
Eden Gardens pitch report and conditions
The Eden Gardens pitch is known to be batting-friendly with a fast outfield. It offers true bounce, making it easier for batters to score runs. While seamers garner early movement, the pitch often slows down later in the game, aiding spinners. With small boundaries and dew as a factor, chasing teams have an advantage here. According to AccuWeather, Kolkata could see a spell of showers in the morning. Meanwhile, the match will likely have cloudy conditions.
Team form
Run in IPL 2026 so far
KKR have had a disappointing start to IPL 2026, losing their first two games. And their last match against PBKS (home) was washed out. They entered the PBKS match without Varun Chakravarthy (injury) and Sunil Narine (illness). Expect the spin duo to bounce back. Meanwhile, LSG registered their first win of the season by defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad by five wickets. They chased down 157, with Rishabh Pant playing a match-winning knock.
Team lineup
A look at likely XIs
KKR (Probable XI): Finn Allen, Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wicket-keeper), Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Navdeep Saini, Vaibhav Arora, and Kartik Tyagi. LSG (Probable X): Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (captain and wicket-keeper), Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Manimaran Siddharth, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Digvesh Singh Rathi, and Prince Yadav. Impact players: Blessing Muzarabani (KKR) and Ayush Badoni (LSG).
Information
A look at head-to-head record
According to ESPNcricinfo, LSG have a 4-2 lead over KKR in six head-to-head IPL clashes since 2022. Notably, the Super Giants have beaten KKR in two of their encounters at Eden Gardens.
Numbers
Here are the notable numbers
All eyes will be on Rishabh Pant, who had a nominal 2025 season with LSG. However, he led them to victory with an incredible half-century against SRH. Pant also eyes the 500-four mark in T20 cricket (currently at 493). Meanwhile, Ramandeep Singh requires 56 more to complete 1,000 runs in the IPL. It is worth noting that Nicholas Pooran averages 13.44 in his last nine T20 innings.